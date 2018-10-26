When A Shot Of A Thief Resembling David Schwimmer Emerged, The Actor Came Clean About His Actions

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2018, British police posted a picture online of an alleged thief. They wanted to hear from anyone who might recognize the man. Well, as it turned out, the entire internet seemed to know exactly who he was… Surely, he was Ross from Friends, a.k.a. actor David Schwimmer! The resemblance was uncanny, and eventually Schwimmer found out that he had a dodgy doppelganger. So, he decided to post a video about it.

On October 23, 2018, the police in Blackpool, England, used their Facebook account to seek information on an alleged robber. “Do you recognize this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the September 20th,” read the post. It included an email address and a log number and concluded with, “Thank you for your help.”

The internet offered a very particular kind of “help,” however. It just so happened that the wanted man has an intriguingly strong resemblance to a popular sitcom character. He had the same facial features and dark hair as one Ross Geller from Friends, as portrayed by actor David Schwimmer from 1994 to 2004.

