During the taping of a television show, Simon Cowell doesn’t look like himself – and someone notices. So, as they say goodbye after the show has wrapped up, this person tells Cowell how different he looks, and how much he needs to take care of himself. The reality TV judge is usually the one to give criticism; but this time, it’s him in the hot seat.
Simon Cowell Has Dramatically Trimmed Down – And One Star Claims It’s All Down To Her
During the taping of a television show, Simon Cowell doesn’t look like himself – and someone notices. So, as they say goodbye after the show has wrapped up, this person tells Cowell how different he looks, and how much he needs to take care of himself. The reality TV judge is usually the one to give criticism; but this time, it’s him in the hot seat.
Supposedly, Cowell didn’t turn down the advice he had received on that occasion. Instead, he made a promise to do just as suggested and to lose some weight. And soon enough, updates started to pour in from Cowell. He started cutting treats from his diet and forewent specific foods to drop a stunning 20 pounds.