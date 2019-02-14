Simon And Garfunkel Had Been At Odds For 40 Years. Then One Man Got Them Back Together On Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon & Garfunkel – a.k.a Paul and Art – are one of the most famous duos in music. Unfortunately, though, they no longer have the close friendship that they once enjoyed. The childhood friends encountered fame and fortune, and then their relationship disintegrated. For 40 whole years, that was the case. Eventually, however, they reunited one final time for the sake of a man they had worked with and who had helped them reach the highest point of their career.

Simon and Garfunkel have known each other for almost all their lives. They grew up together in Queens, New York, going to the same schools. And they had plenty in common – a love of music and performance, for one. In the sixth grade, they appeared together in their school’s production of Alice in Wonderland. It was their first collaboration of many.

“When Paul and I were first friends, starting in the sixth grade and seventh grade, we would sing a little together and we would make up radio shows and become disc jockeys on our home wire recorder,” Garfunkel told Song Talk in 1990. “So we emulated the songs and practiced sounding like them and we tried to have our own record, and we knew we were going to try to get on a label, and we would work on our harmonies.”

