SisQó Was Once A Chart-Topping Star – But There’s A Reason The Thong Song Singer’s No Longer Famous

SisQó wasn’t quite a one-hit wonder, but he’s primarily known for his 2000 tune “Thong Song.” It achieved, among other things, four Grammy nominations and hit number one in the charts all over the world. But SisQó – real name Mark Althavean Andrews – never quite achieved the same success again. He slowly disappeared from the spotlight, leaving everybody wondering what had happened to him.

SisQó grew up in Baltimore, Maryland loving hip-hop. He loved it so much that while still in school he formed his own group, Legacy. Legacy found themselves working at a venue called The Fudgery, a fudge factory which doubled as an entertainment hall. Things developed from there: an Island Black Music executive noticed them and asked them to record a song – “Tell Me” – for the soundtrack to the 1996 Whoopi Goldberg film Eddie.

The group signed to Island Records and changed their name to Dru Hill, in reference to Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park. In 1996 they released their debut album – titled Dru Hill – and it went platinum, selling more than a million copies. More hits followed, such as “How Deep Is Your Love” which featured on the soundtrack to the hit 1998 Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker movie Rush Hour.

