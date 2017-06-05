This ’60s Child Star Says He’s Paris Jackson’s Biological Father

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been many a claim made about Michael Jackson. Even after his death in 2009 – which was eventually declared to be involuntary manslaughter on the part of his doctor – he remains a figure who very few people can say they fully knew or understood. Indeed, his daughter Paris Jackson was one of that select group. However, she’s now found herself at the center of a whole new controversy surrounding the late King of Pop.

Paris Jackson was born in 1998, the only daughter of Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Debbie Rowe. The full name given to her at birth was Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson – named after her father and his mother. Moreover, she even had famous godparents, among them Elizabeth Taylor, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Oliver! actor Mark Lester.

Her parents, though, had a strange relationship. Indeed, there’s no doubt that their arrangement was an unusual one. They started off as friends, and Rowe subsequently agreed to bear Jackson’s children and leave them for him to raise. He never intended to marry Rowe, but on advice from his mother he changed his mind. Consequently, the pair were married in November 1996, while Rowe was pregnant with Paris’s older brother.

