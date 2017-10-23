They were one of Hollywood’s most beloved pairings but, in August 2017, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris unexpectedly called time on their marriage of eight years. Releasing a joint statement on social media to announce their separation, the couple broke a lot of fans’ hearts with the sad news. However, some time has gone by since the announcement was made, but still neither ex would elaborate on it – until now. Faris has broken her silence, and what the 40-year-old actress said certainly reveals a new side to her relationship with the 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star.
Few couples in modern-day Hollywood were as good together as the entertaining duo Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. Separate from their individual achievements in film and TV, the couple also came across as quite down-to-earth people. This is a rare quality in their chosen field, and one which was admired by their great many fans.
The pair first met when they both went to read for the comedy movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. This Michael Dowse-directed project had them romantically linked on-screen. However, Pratt and Faris seemingly adopted the method-acting approach to their lead roles. The on-screen lovers became a real-life couple too.
-
When A Stranger Handed This Woman A Sinister Note, She Immediately Started Faking A Seizure
-
This Fearless Toddler Kept On Stealing Prince Harry’s Popcorn. Then He Caught Her In The Act
-
20 Astonishing Things You Didn’t Know About Hitler
-
A 7,000-Year-Old Mass Grave Discovered In Germany Reveals A Dark Truth About Ancient Farmers
-
When These Six-Foot-Tall Parents Were Having A Baby, Doctors Knew Something Was Dangerously Wrong
-
Her Split With Chris Pratt Broke Hearts Worldwide. Now Anna Faris Has Opened Up About Her Marriage
-
When Three Teens Were Found After 50 Days Lost At Sea, They Opened Up About Their Terrifying Ordeal
-
Goldie Hawn Has Claimed That A Ouija Board Made A Startling Prediction About Her And Kurt Russell
-
This Teen Was Told She’d Never Get Pregnant – But Then She Saw Multiple Heartbeats On The Ultrasound
-
3 Months After This Mom’s Devastating Miscarriage, Doctors Discovered A Miracle Inside Her
-
A Man Saw What He Thought Was A Cat Had Climbed Onto His Porch. Then He Realized It Wasn’t Alone
-
A Family Were Enjoying Their 6-Year-Old’s Party When A Stranger’s Actions Left Them Dumbstruck