Her Split With Chris Pratt Broke Hearts Worldwide. Now Anna Faris Has Opened Up About Her Marriage

They were one of Hollywood’s most beloved pairings but, in August 2017, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris unexpectedly called time on their marriage of eight years. Releasing a joint statement on social media to announce their separation, the couple broke a lot of fans’ hearts with the sad news. However, some time has gone by since the announcement was made, but still neither ex would elaborate on it – until now. Faris has broken her silence, and what the 40-year-old actress said certainly reveals a new side to her relationship with the 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Few couples in modern-day Hollywood were as good together as the entertaining duo Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. Separate from their individual achievements in film and TV, the couple also came across as quite down-to-earth people. This is a rare quality in their chosen field, and one which was admired by their great many fans.

The pair first met when they both went to read for the comedy movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. This Michael Dowse-directed project had them romantically linked on-screen. However, Pratt and Faris seemingly adopted the method-acting approach to their lead roles. The on-screen lovers became a real-life couple too.

