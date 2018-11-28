Two Days Before Stan Lee Passed Away, The Marvel Legend Had Some Emotional Words For His Protégé

ADVERTISEMENT

The world of comic books suffered a terrible blow in November 2018. Stan Lee, the man behind Marvel and many of the most iconic superheroes ever conceived of, passed away at 95 years of age. Amongst the outpouring of sadness, one bit of news stood out. Roy Thomas, the man who took over as chief editor of Marvel in 1972, visited him two days before he died. And at that meeting, Lee shared some touching words with him.

Stan Lee, born Stanley Lieber, led a fascinating life. In 1939 he began work at Timely Comics, which would later become known as Marvel, and rose up the ranks there. In 1942 he joined the army, and was assigned to a special job, working on scripts for training films. His military classification was apparently “playwright,” – a title only ever given to a select few.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the war, Lee considered changing careers, but decided to stick it out in comics. He was assigned to create some superheroes at Marvel to compete with DC’s growing roster – and the rest is history. Together with Jack Kirby, Lee co-created The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the Hulk, and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT