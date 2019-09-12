On the surface, Oprah Winfrey appears to be one of those rare celebrities that are impossible to dislike. And yet the legendary talk show host has enraged more than her fair share of famous faces over the years. Here’s a look at 20 stars who got involved in a major beef with the Queen Of All Media.
These Stars Apparently Have Major Beef With Oprah – And They Haven’t Held Back About Their Feelings
20. Ludacris
“It was like being at someone’s house who doesn’t really want you there.” That’s how Ludacris described his 2006 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show to promote Best Picture Oscar winner Crash in an interview with GQ magazine. The hip-hop star felt he’d been unfairly targeted after Winfrey called him out for his questionable lyrics about women in what he expected would be a fairly lighthearted chat.