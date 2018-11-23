20 Stars Who Became Grandparents At Crazily Young Ages

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the “correct” age to become a grandparent? Sixty? Seventy? Obviously, it largely depends on who you ask. And being a grandparent, important a role as that is, doesn’t carry quite the same responsibility as being a parent does. These 20 celebrities all became grandparents at young ages – or younger than 60, at least. For most of them, though, it seemed to go smoothly.

20. Pierce Brosnan (45)

James Bond a grandfather? Say it ain’t so! But yep – Brosnan has three grandchildren. The first was born in 1998, between Brosnan’s performances in Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough. The most recent arrival, however, came along in 2015, and was named Marley May Cassandra after her late grandmother, Brosnan’s wife Cassandra, who died of cancer in 1991.

19. Kiefer Sutherland (39)

Kiefer Sutherland became a grandfather at the age of just 39, when Michelle, his step-daughter, had a child. And the actor certainly seemed to love it, telling the Mirror all about his grandson in 2009. “His name is Hamish Adam Kiefer Sinclair, he’s four-and-a-half and he’s a train wreck,” he said. Adorably, the boy also shares one of his grandfather’s names. “He’s one of the great pleasures of my life,” he informed the world.

