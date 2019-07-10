Stephen King Witnessed A Chilling Incident As A Child – And It May Have Inspired His Best Work

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Stephen King’s most cherished novellas may have been influenced by a harrowing incident he witnessed as a youngster.

Stephen King is widely regarded as one of the finest and most creative horror writers of the modern day. However, it turns out that not all of the novelist’s best-sellers were works of pure fiction. Indeed, at least one particular tale was inspired by a very real traumatic experience which took place when King was a youngster.

And if you’ve seen Stand by Me, the movie adaptation of King’s novel The Body, then you may well know what the incident is. The writer also addressed the subject explicitly in his non-fiction book Danse Macabre. Here’s a look at the childhood tragedy, which some say shaped King’s best work.

Born in the Maine city of Portland in September 1947, Stephen King endured something of a difficult childhood. His merchant seaman father Donald abandoned the family when the future writer was aged just two. His mother Nellie subsequently struggled to cope financially with raising both King and his older sibling David.

