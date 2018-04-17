When Steve Harvey Noticed What A Woman In The Crowd Was Wearing, He Rushed Over To Confront Her

By Sarah Jones
April 17, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards

Steve Harvey, 61, is one of America’s most popular entertainers and TV presenters. He’s prolific too – he hosts several shows, including Family Feud, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, Little Big Shots and the Steve talk show. It was while he was hosting the last of these that he encountered an elderly woman wearing something unexpected, and he hurried over to talk to her.

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Harvey is known for enthusiastically interacting with the audience members on his shows. Sometimes his interactions with people are sweet, and sometimes they’re hilariously harsh. This is one of the things that’s helped establish Harvey as one of the most famous, most well-paid TV hosts in the whole of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc

Harvey has spoken about how he’s sometimes very affected by his audience members’ stories. He’s even given away money to them in the past. In 2016, he recounted a story on the Steve Harvey Show about how he had encountered a terminally ill man on Family Feud and gifted him $25K.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT