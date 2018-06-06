Steve Harvey’s Stepson Made A Confession On His Show – And He Brought The TV Host To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his marriage to Marjorie Bridges, Steve Harvey went from being a dad of four to a dad of seven. Becoming a stepfather was surely not without its teething problems. However, when the comedian’s stepson appeared on his show, what he said brought the host to tears.

Comedian Steve Harvey is considered one of the most influential celebrities in America. As a result, he is thought to be worth a whopping $100 million. However, the TV and film star hasn’t always ridden on a wave of success.

Harvey was born in West Virginia on January 17, 1957, into humble beginnings. The son of a coal miner, the comedian knew the meaning of hard work from the beginning. And before making a name for himself on screen, the entertainer worked a string of jobs, which included stints as a mailman, carpet cleaner and even a boxer.

