Iconic singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks has had a roller coaster ride throughout her career, ranging from euphoric highs to tragic lows. Best known for her work in Fleetwood Mac, Nicks has proved time and time again just what an integral part she has played in rock music since her humble musical beginnings in the late ’60s. However, relationship problems, drug issues, and personal losses have also reared their ugly heads. Despite all of the speed-bumps along the way, there’s one thing Nicks regrets more than anything else: marrying her best friend’s husband. They tied the knot in 1983, and the reason why is enough to bring a tear to your eye…
It goes without saying just what a powerful force Stevie Nicks has been in the music business. For nearly a half-century, the insanely talented vocalist has soared to the top of the charts. Consequently, she picked up every award in sight and had a hand in creating some of the most iconic compositions of our time.
She’s probably best known for her work as a member of the incredibly successful rock group Fleetwood Mac. The band dominated the musical landscape throughout much of the ’70s. And its success stretched into the ’80s. Among its hits were stellar LPs such as Tusk and the universally acclaimed 1977 release Rumours.
-
This Artist Created A Stunning Wonder Woman Costume – Using Only The Most Basic Materials
-
Stevie Nicks Once Wed Her Best Friend’s Husband, And The Story Behind Her Decision Is Heartbreaking
-
20 Years After The Murder Of JonBenet Ramsey, An Investigator Now Has A Prime Suspect In His Sights
-
When This Boy Came Home From School Crying, His Mom Was Outraged By What The Dentist Had Done
-
When This Construction Worker Saw A Suspicious Car, He Rushed To Grab The Baby In The Back
-
This Country Singer Has 2 Kids With An NFL Star – And Now She Has Shared Some Heartwarming News
-
After A Punishing 13-Hour Fashion Show, This Teenaged Model Paid The Ultimate Price
-
After This Teen Killed Himself At School, Police Revealed The Heartbreaking Note He Left Behind
-
A Mom In Walmart Saw A Woman Mouth “We’ve Been Kidnapped.” Then Events Spiraled Out Of Control
-
When This Man Answered His Door One Fateful Day, A Stranger Viciously Changed His Life Forever
-
This Convicted Criminal And Rapist Would Become The Nazis’ Most Perverted War Criminal
-
Pink Asked Eminem If He’d Like To Work On A Song With Her – And His Reply Was Totally Priceless