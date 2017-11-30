Stevie Nicks Once Wed Her Best Friend’s Husband, And The Story Behind Her Decision Is Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks has had a roller coaster ride throughout her career, ranging from euphoric highs to tragic lows. Best known for her work in Fleetwood Mac, Nicks has proved time and time again just what an integral part she has played in rock music since her humble musical beginnings in the late ’60s. However, relationship problems, drug issues, and personal losses have also reared their ugly heads. Despite all of the speed-bumps along the way, there’s one thing Nicks regrets more than anything else: marrying her best friend’s husband. They tied the knot in 1983, and the reason why is enough to bring a tear to your eye…

It goes without saying just what a powerful force Stevie Nicks has been in the music business. For nearly a half-century, the insanely talented vocalist has soared to the top of the charts. Consequently, she picked up every award in sight and had a hand in creating some of the most iconic compositions of our time.

She’s probably best known for her work as a member of the incredibly successful rock group Fleetwood Mac. The band dominated the musical landscape throughout much of the ’70s. And its success stretched into the ’80s. Among its hits were stellar LPs such as Tusk and the universally acclaimed 1977 release Rumours.

