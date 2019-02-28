Supergirl Stars Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Took A Massive Step In Their Love Life Off Screen

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in life, love can be found in the most unexpected of places. Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood can certainly attest to that, as they met on the set of the superhero TV show Supergirl in 2016. However, their relationship was then taken to the next level in February 2019.

Back in May 1959 DC Comics introduced a brand-new superhero to its pantheon. Over 20 years after Superman made his debut in the very first Action Comics issue, Supergirl came into the fold. That particular issue was titled “The Supergirl from Krypton,” kicking off an interesting period for the character.

Prior to the introduction of Supergirl – otherwise known as Kara Zor-El – in that issue, the idea of a female counterpart to Superman had been teased in the past. The first story to do so came in the May 1943 publication of Action Comics and was titled “Lois Lane – Superwoman.” After that, DC floated the concept twice more in the following years, before Supergirl was finally spawned by Al Plastino and Otto Binder.

