20 Celebs Who Are Surprisingly Rude In Real Life

They say that nice doesn’t get you anywhere. And nowhere does that appear to be truer than in Hollywood. We all know about those stars with an ego as big as their pay check. But even some of those known as “good guys” are capable of spitting their dummy out. So here’s a look at 20 who appear to be putting on a front.

20. Mike Myers

The man responsible for Austin Powers and Wayne’s World must surely be a hoot away from the camera too, right? Well, apparently not. In fact, it seems Mike Myers is more akin to Shrek at his grumpiest. The comedian is renowned for being controlling, recalcitrant and moody on set, and many studio bosses have blackballed him as a result.

19. Michael Jordan

They say you should never meet your heroes, and rapper Chamillionaire found that out the hard way. The massive Michael Jordan fan met the former NBA all-star at a party after forking out thousands of dollars for one of his jerseys. But when he requested an autograph, Jordan not only refused, he was also needlessly rude.

