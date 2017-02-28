This Is The Surprising Reason Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts

Prince George of Cambridge is a little cutie – and a well-dressed little cutie at that. But eagle-eyed royalty spotters have noticed that he never seems to wear pants, only shorts. Why do his parents, the very fashionable Kate Middleton and Prince William, dress him like that? Well, like a lot of royalty-related things, it’s all to do with class.
Prince George was born into the highest class in the land – as the son of Prince William, who is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, he’s third in line to the British throne. Barring disaster, he’ll be King one day. But for now, he’s just a sweet little kid in shorts.
Any parent of a young child will sing the praises of shorts. Not only are they comfortable for kids, but perhaps more importantly they’re also easy to wrestle onto a hyperactive toddler. However, Prince George’s parents dress his legs only in shorts, even in the winter.
