ADVERTISEMENT

There are those celebrities that seem drawn to trouble, where you almost know that they are destined for brushes with the law. But then there are those who you would never think would partake in criminal activity, mainly because their public profile doesn’t exhibit any unwholesome traits. But that’s where you’d be wrong. From tax evasion to animal abuse, it seems some famous figures aren’t as innocent as they first appear to be. So with that said, here are 20 surprising stars who’ve done time behind bars.

20. Paris Hilton

Reality TV star and socialite Hilton has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. What she probably didn’t want a light shone upon, however, was her brief 2007 stint in jail. The blonde bombshell was arrested and locked up for three days, due to reckless driving, driving without a license and driving under the influence. Probably a good idea to use public transport from now on, Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Michelle Rodriguez

Action movie star Rodriguez is known for her fiery and fierce roles in front of the camera, something which seems to follow her off-screen as well. The Fast and the Furious star was jailed for 18 days for violating her probation, which was enforced due to a DUI incident. Rodriguez was let out early because of overcrowding in the jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT