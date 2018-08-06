20 Surreal Facts About Howard Hughes That Prove He Was One Of The Most Bizarre Billionaires Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard Hughes was a record-breaking aviator, hugely successful businessman, acclaimed film director and noted philanthropist. But his many significant achievements were often overshadowed by his extensive range of quirks and eccentricities. From urine storing to extreme binge-watching, here are 20 reasons why Hughes has been deemed the most bizarre billionaire ever.

20. He wore Kleenex boxes on his feet

Hughes was famously afraid of germs and went to great lengths to ensure he was kept safe from them. As well as making anyone who came into close contact with him use paper towels to cover their hands, he also used Kleenex tissue boxes over his feet in the belief they would protect him from any harm.

19. He made employees store his urine

Hughes’ employees were regularly at the receiving end of the mogul’s bizarre and often unsanitary quirks. During his later years he regularly used a container to urinate in, which he’d then pass to staff for storage. He’d also often miss the toilet completely when using the bathroom, leaving his poor workers to clean up puddles of urine.

