Susan Sarandon Has Opened Up About The Move Paul Newman Made When They Worked On Twilight

When Susan Sarandon took on the role of Catherine Ames in the 1998 movie Twilight, a hidden detail shocked the long-time actress. When her co-star, Paul Newman, found out, he personally saw to it that things were put right. Twenty years later, Sarandon finally revealed what the big screen legend did for her.

Actor Susan Sarandon has been part of the Hollywood scene for nearly 50 years. Born Susan Abigail Tomalin in Queens, New York in October 1946, she grew up in Edison, New Jersey with her eight younger brothers and sisters. She graduated Edison High School in 1964.

The future-star’s mother, Lenora Marie Criscione, was from an Italian family, while her father, Phillip Leslie Tomalin, was of British and Irish descent. It was perhaps her father’s profession, however, that inspired her career path. He had worked in TV production, as well as in advertising and as a singer in a nightclub.

