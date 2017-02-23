The 20 Tallest Female Stars In Hollywood

Celebrities come in all shapes and sizes. For instance, although the average American woman measures 5ft 4in, Hollywood boasts plenty of stars who tower above this figure. Here’s 20 super tall women who probably find shopping for the red carpet a real nightmare.
20. Aisha Tyler – 6ft
Standing at six feet tall, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds and The Santa Clause star Aisha Tyler has always been on the tall side. In 2014 she told KPCC she’s been a “giant from a very young age.” But the actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms about her height – in 2016 she voiced Lana Kane in Archer, the female agent renowned for being super-tall.
19. Brooke Shields – 6ft
While most actresses would be happy enough with a height of six feet, Brooke Shields often tries to make herself look even taller. The Endless Love and The Blue Lagoon star once told Entertainment Tonight that she regularly wears the highest high heels possible because of how happy they make her feel.
