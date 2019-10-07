Tatum O’Neal Is The Youngest Ever Oscar Winner, But Her Childhood Achievement Came At A Dark Price

Tatum O’Neal is the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award; she was a mere ten years old when she received the honor in 1974. Now as a grown woman, she’s spoken out about what it was actually like to have such stardom at a young age. And her father Ryan features heavily in her recollections.
Tatum’s father is Ryan O’Neal, famous for starring in movies including Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, and Love Story. Ryan was actually Oscar-nominated for the latter film, but he didn’t win. Tatum, on the other hand, nabbed one; and she’s indicated that this incident caused a rift between father and daughter.