20 Times Taylor Swift Ruled The Red Carpet With Her Effortless Sense Of Style

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I’m getting dressed, it’s always based on what my friends will think,” Taylor Swift told ASOS magazine in 2014. Now, that’s an excellent principle – and one that seems to have served the young songstress very well indeed. After all, no matter what she picks out to wear, she always looks comfortable and uniquely herself.

What’s more, Swift’s style choices are usually on-point. Take these 20 looks from red carpet events she has attended over the years, for example, all of which provide some of the pop queen’s best fashion moments. And we can safely assume that her friends would approve of these outfits, too…

20. Country Music Association Awards, November 2008

Taylor Swift’s music has evolved so much that you’d be forgiven for forgetting that she was once a country singer. But even in the early days, she had a sense of what looked good on her. In 2008, for example, she bedazzled the CMAs with a silver KaufmanFranco dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. MTV Music Video Awards, September 2009

Meanwhile, Taylor’s dress at the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards – another KaufmanFranco creation – became famous in a way that neither wearer nor creator could have anticipated. That’s because when Swift was interrupted live on stage by Kanye West as she accepted her award, her glittering gown was in all the newspapers the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT