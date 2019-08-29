Taylor Swift Has Finally Confessed Her True Feelings About Her Bitter Feud With Kim Kardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift initially entered the nation’s consciousness as the kind of country music sweetheart at whom it seemed impossible to take offence. But ever since she crossed over into the mainstream pop world, she appears to have been making enemies left, right and center. And those foes include socialite Kim Kardashian.

The pair’s feud began in 2016 when Kardashian’s husband Kanye West called Swift “that b***h” in his song, “Famous.” Swift publicly denied she’d given permission for the rapper to refer to her in such terms. However, coming swiftly to the defense of her other half, Kardashian then stepped in.

Indeed, the reality TV star shared phone conversations between West and Swift that suggested that the pop superstar might not have been telling the whole truth. A backlash followed, and Swift and Kardashian subsequently became very public foes. And in a 2019 interview with Vogue magazine, Swift reflected upon how the feud impacted on her life in ways she’d never imagined. Here’s a look at the singer’s thoughts on the matter and how the drama all began.

