Taylor Swift Has Released A Brand New Video, And Her Followers Can’t Get Enough Of Her Fresh Phase

Throughout the years, there have been a number of influential stars in the music industry. Indeed, regardless of their respective genres, these artists have managed to build massive fan bases thanks to their content and overall personas. In more recent times, Taylor Swift could certainly count herself among that group.

From country to pop, Swift’s varying styles have proved to be incredibly successful over the last decade, having made her debut back in 2006. The music superstar has released six albums since then and picked up several accolades along the way. In addition to that, her output has also earned her a number of Guinness World Records.

Swift’s most recent album, Reputation, hit the shelves at the back-end of 2017, marking some noticeable changes. The star had embraced embrace a more electronic sound on that release, while altering her overall look as well. Indeed, her aesthetic was much darker, with snakes playing a big role in the marketing of the record.

