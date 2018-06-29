This Teacher Worked In One School Her Whole Life – But When She Died They Learned Her Real Identity

ADVERTISEMENT

Genevieve Via Cava spent her working life as a teacher of special education students. But when she died, the school she used to work for got some incredible news. It turned out that Via Cava had a surprising secret.

Via Cava grew up during the Great Depression. After the stock market crashed in 1929, there was a ten-year economic crisis around the world. That time had a huge impact on future teacher and shaped the way that she lived the rest of her life.

Via Cava started working as a special education teacher in 1945. She would end up being employed in the Dumont school district in Bergen County, New Jersey for 45 years until 1990, when she retired from the profession. And during that time, the teacher was known for her caring nature.

