After Weeks Of Rumors, Terry Crews Has Finally Revealed The Name Of His Alleged Sexual Abuser

In October 2017 actor and former football player Terry Crews made a shocking announcement. He alleged that he had once been sexually assaulted at a party by a “high level Hollywood executive.” While Crews received an outpouring of sympathy, the rumor mill went wild with speculation about who it could have been. And after a few weeks, Crews named the person he maintained was responsible.

Terry Crews, once a linebacker and defensive end in the NFL, turned to acting after retiring from football in 1997. He planned to use his drawing skills – he’s a talented artist – to go into a special effects crew. But then he got bitten by the acting bug. Slowly he won more and more roles, and these days he plays a main character in the award-winning sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Crews has always been outspoken about what his life was like before he achieved success. He grew up with a cruel, alcoholic father. “He abused my mother. There was a lot of physical violence in the home,” he told NPR in 2014. And as an adult, Crews suffered from depression and addictions to food and pornography.

