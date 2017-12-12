After Weeks Of Rumors, Terry Crews Has Finally Revealed The Name Of His Alleged Sexual Abuser

By Sarah Jones
December 12, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

In October 2017 actor and former football player Terry Crews made a shocking announcement. He alleged that he had once been sexually assaulted at a party by a “high level Hollywood executive.” While Crews received an outpouring of sympathy, the rumor mill went wild with speculation about who it could have been. And after a few weeks, Crews named the person he maintained was responsible.

Image: Rodrigo Varela/NFLPhotoLibrary for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS

Terry Crews, once a linebacker and defensive end in the NFL, turned to acting after retiring from football in 1997. He planned to use his drawing skills – he’s a talented artist – to go into a special effects crew. But then he got bitten by the acting bug. Slowly he won more and more roles, and these days he plays a main character in the award-winning sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for GQ

Crews has always been outspoken about what his life was like before he achieved success. He grew up with a cruel, alcoholic father. “He abused my mother. There was a lot of physical violence in the home,” he told NPR in 2014. And as an adult, Crews suffered from depression and addictions to food and pornography.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT