ADVERTISEMENT

Dead people who are actually alive, government mind control and celebrities putting hits out on each other. Yes, these 20 theories are so outlandish they would even struggle to make a convincing narrative for a one-hour special on the sci-fi channel.

20. Michael Jackson’s famous falsetto came from an acne drug

Michael Jackson was kind of a magnet for conspiracy theories. A somewhat bizarre character himself, he was plagued by bizarre rumors throughout his lifetime. One such story held that Jackson’s famous voice was high pitched because the young man had been chemically castrated. The claim came from French surgeon Alain Brancherau, who despite having had no contact with the superstar, alleged that he could have been taking the experimental hormone cyproterone acetate for acne. And this, Brancherau argued, would have blocked his male sexual hormones and stopped his voice getting any deeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. J.K. Rowling only pretends to have written the Harry Potter series

It’s hard to understate the enormity of the Harry Potter series, so much so that some people evidently have a hard time believing that they could have been written by just one person. In 2005, for example, Norwegian film director Nina Grunfeld claimed that Rowling couldn’t possibly have written such a long, commercially successful franchise in such a short space of time. Grunfeld claimed that the popular books had been penned by a group of commissioned writers instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT