It’s safe to say that 2016 wasn’t an enjoyable time for anyone. No, between election drama, terrorist attacks and natural disasters, the year didn’t give us many reasons to be cheerful. On top of this, though, was the sheer amount of treasured celebrities – from beloved singers to Hollywood icons – who unexpectedly passed away in 2016. Yes, these stars left an indelible impression on our hearts and will all sadly be missed.

20. Alan Rickman

Whether as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise or Die Hard’s Hans Gruber, Alan Rickman was the baddie you couldn’t help but love. Sadly, doctors diagnosed the star of stage and screen with pancreatic cancer in 2015, and Rickman quickly succumbed to the illness. Yes, after spending January 14 in the company of his family and friends – including fellow actor Emma Thompson – the star passed away aged 69.

19. Anton Yelchin

Thanks to roles in Star Trek and Like Crazy, Anton Yelchin was one of Hollywood’s hottest young actors. But tragedy struck on the morning of June 19 when his own Jeep rolled down his driveway and crushed the 27-year-old star to death against the security fence of his Los Angeles home. Afterward, his devastated Like Crazy co-star Felicity Jones admitted via statement that “a world without Anton is a lesser place.”

