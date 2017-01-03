It’s safe to say that 2016 wasn’t an enjoyable time for anyone. No, between election drama, terrorist attacks and natural disasters, the year didn’t give us many reasons to be cheerful. On top of this, though, was the sheer amount of treasured celebrities – from beloved singers to Hollywood icons – who unexpectedly passed away in 2016. Yes, these stars left an indelible impression on our hearts and will all sadly be missed.
20. Alan Rickman
Whether as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise or Die Hard’s Hans Gruber, Alan Rickman was the baddie you couldn’t help but love. Sadly, doctors diagnosed the star of stage and screen with pancreatic cancer in 2015, and Rickman quickly succumbed to the illness. Yes, after spending January 14 in the company of his family and friends – including fellow actor Emma Thompson – the star passed away aged 69.
19. Anton Yelchin
Thanks to roles in Star Trek and Like Crazy, Anton Yelchin was one of Hollywood’s hottest young actors. But tragedy struck on the morning of June 19 when his own Jeep rolled down his driveway and crushed the 27-year-old star to death against the security fence of his Los Angeles home. Afterward, his devastated Like Crazy co-star Felicity Jones admitted via statement that “a world without Anton is a lesser place.”
After Her Baby Acted Strangely, Mom’s Secret Camera Caught This Nanny Doing The Unthinkable
Construction Workers Dug A Trench In Spain And Discovered A Trove Of Priceless Roman Treasure
20 Adorable Photos Of People’s Pets Before And After They Were Called “Good Boys”
Renovators Broke Down A Wall In A 19th-Century Dorm – And Discovered A Cache Of Astonishing Artifacts
This Graduate Spent Next To Nothing On A Beat-up Family Heirloom – And Just Look At It Now
These Guys Gutted A Basement In Chinatown And Unearthed A 1920s Dungeon With An Illicit History
20 Then And Now Street Art Transformations That Will Make Your Jaw Hit The Floor
Inside This Incredible 6,000-Year-Old Tree Is Something Saturday Nights Are Made For
20 Shocking Chuck Norris Facts That Have Definitely Been Scientifically Proven
When Archaeologists Explored This Overlooked Greek Hill, They Ended Up Discovering An Ancient City
Three Decades On, Here’s What The One Day At A Time Cast Look Like Now
These Are The 20 Most Bizarre Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories Of All Time