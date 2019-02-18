The Intriguing Ins And Outs Of The Pioneer Woman’s Peculiar Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Through her blog and television program, the Pioneer Woman gives her fans an almost unlimited insight into her life. From her favorite recipes to the inner workings of her family dynamic, no topic is off limits for the blogger. And that’s how we’ve come to discover the unique characteristics of her marriage to her “Marlboro Man.”

Ann Marie “Ree” Drummond is better known to fans as the Pioneer Woman, first blogging under that moniker in 2006. On her site, she began writing about life on her Pawhuska, Oklahoma, ranch and homeschooling her sons. And Drummond’s down-to-earth coverage of her family and their favorite recipes soon earned her a legion of fans.

In 2009 Drummond’s blog was reportedly earning 13 million page views every month. Thanks to the site’s popularity, the Pioneer Women received Weblog Awards – more commonly referred to as the Bloggies – every year from 2007 to 2010. And two of those gongs were for the prestigious Weblog of the Year prize.

