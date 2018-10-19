The Queen Often Matches Accessories To Her Outfits – But There’s A Quirky Detail You’ve Been Missing

ADVERTISEMENT

Every aspect of Queen Elizabeth’s outfits has been analyzed over the years. Her bright color choices and carefully chosen accessories have been the subject of many a media piece. But recently the Queen has drawn attention for one other fashion-related choice, a creative decision that it appeared everyone had missed until now.

Queen Elizabeth, as you may expect, always dresses impeccably. Her outfits are made, to not only be eye-catching, but to also be symbolic of the places she’s in. When undertaking diplomatic visits to other countries, she’ll wear their official color, or shades that feature on that state’s flag.

The monarch often wears bright, bold hues – a neon-colored coat and hat, for example, with everything else matching. However, there are reasons for this which go beyond mere fashion statements. She wears such vivid outfits in order to ensure people will always be able to see her despite huge crowds.

