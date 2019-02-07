40 Of The Queen’s Most Adorable Moments With Kate And Meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining the British monarchy must be a rather daunting affair. And if anyone understands the pressures of royal life, it’s Queen Elizabeth II herself. So when Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle joined the clan, she went out of her way to welcome them. And here are 40 instances when her sweet gestures came to light.

40. The Queen and Kate share a giggle

Families that play together stay together, as they say. And the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t contain their giggles at this Diamond Jubilee visit in 2012. It’s not known what the pair found funny, but they were attending a sports event in a park in Nottingham, England, at the time.

39. The Queen and Kate sit front row at a fashion show

The students at De Montfort University had some very important people visiting back in 2012 when the Queen and Kate attended a catwalk show together. Both women are known to be fans of fashion. Indeed, Kate famously modelled herself as a student, and the Queen attended her first London Fashion Week in 2018.

