Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Is Now A Young Woman – And She’s The Spitting Image Of Her Famous Father

Did you know, The Rock is father to a few smaller Stones? The oldest is a girl called Simone Garcia Johnson. She was born in 2001, while her father was king of the wrestling ring, and now she’s 16 years old. With Dwayne Johnson as her dad, there’s no way she’s not going to end up making waves in the entertainment industry.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most influential people in the world – in 2016, he was in fact officially named so by Time magazine! And that’s far from the only accolade he’s received. That same year, he became the world’s highest-paid actor. And in 2015, Muscle and Fitness magazine dubbed him “Man of the Century”.

But of course, Dwayne came to fame as a wrestler, an occupation that’s something of a family tradition. His father was Rocky Johnson, half of the first black wrestling duo to win the WWF World Tag Team championship. And his grandfather was Peter Maivia, of Samoan Anoa’i wrestling stock.

