This Is The Sad Story Of Robin Williams Final Days’ On Earth

When Robin Williams passed away in 2014, the news naturally devastated movie fans all over the world. And when the comedy icon’s cause of death became public, speculation naturally arose as to what could have compelled him to take his own life. Ultimately, though, Williams’ widow, artist Susan Schneider, revealed a secret that her spouse had hidden from the public. Williams had suffered from a terrible disease, she said, and this she believed was a contributory factor in his suicide. In particular, the star had been fighting against Lewy body dementia – and this little-known condition apparently made his final days harrowing ones.

Williams was of course famous for a manic energy that left his stand-up performances seemingly teetering on chaos. He had a great talent for improvisation, too, which served him well after being cast as Mork in Happy Days – a part for which the star mostly ad-libbed his lines. And thanks to Williams’ sterling performance as the extraterrestrial, he subsequently landed a leading role in beloved sitcom Mork & Mindy. This step into primetime launched the comedian to even greater fame; in 1979 Williams even earned his own Time cover.

Even as Williams’ star rose, however, he continued with stand-up – leading to a trio of specials on HBO in which he showcased his unique style. The funnyman emerged as a familiar face on talk shows, too, becoming a mainstay on Late Night with David Letterman. And Williams diversified yet again at the tail end of the ’70s by trying his hand at movies.

