There’s A Blonde Woman In Elvis And Priscilla’s Wedding Snaps. Who She Is Will Leave You Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

From Riley Keough to Lisa Marie, the Presley family are one of Hollywood’s most famous clans. It all started with Elvis Presley’s marriage to Priscilla in 1967. However, unbeknownst to many, their ceremony was attended by a member of another well-known family. Indeed, her presence may come as something as a shock even to the King’s biggest fans.

Famed for popularizing rock ’n’ roll, Elvis Presley is undoubtedly an icon of modern music. However, his career hit a huge snag in 1957 – just two years after his first number one single. Indeed, at the height of his fame, the star was drafted into the U.S. Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing the news, Presley’s dismayed fans flooded army offices with letters begging for the singer’s release. In fact, the furor over his draft would even inspire the stage musical Bye Bye Birdie. Though many were heartbroken, there was at least one fan who would benefit from the news – even if she didn’t know it yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT