Justin Theroux Has Broken His Silence On The Details Behind His Split From Jennifer Aniston

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation in February 2018 after more than two years of marriage. And the actor stayed silent on the matter for several months. But now, he has revealed the details behind their break-up – and what he had to say might come as a surprise.

Theroux came into the world on August 10, 1971 in Washington, D.C. and he joined an illustrious family. Writers Alexander, Joseph and Peter Theroux are his uncles and Louis and Marcel Theroux, now famed for their documentaries, are his cousins. For his part, Justin’s interest in acting dates back to his high school days in Massachusetts, where he attended Buxton School in Williamstown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, now 47, studied drama and visual arts at Bennington College and landed his first film role a few years after graduating, in 1996’s I Shot Andy Warhol. He went on to star in movies such as Mulholland Drive, American Psycho and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. More recently, he was the leading character in HBO TV series The Leftovers, which ran from 2014 to 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT