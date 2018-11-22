This Is The Heartwarming Moment Meghan Markle Spotted A Fan She Used To Message On Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

She has gone from being an actress on the television show Suits to being the Duchess of Sussex. But it seems that Meghan Markle hasn’t forgotten the people she met on her way to the top. During a tour of New Zealand, the royal saw a fan whom she used to message on Instagram – and her heartwarming reaction was caught on camera.

Meghan married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle, England. And in October of that year, the newlyweds embarked on their first big official overseas trip. It saw the couple travel to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The tour was organized around the Invictus Games, a sporting tournament created by Prince Harry in 2014. The event sees injured members of the armed forces and other veterans compete in sports such as indoor rowing, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball. And after Harry and Meghan arrived in Australia, they announced some big news.

