Tim Conway Is Battling Dementia. And His Daughter Has Revealed Just How Far The Disease Has Advanced

For decades, Tim Conway has been a much-loved comic actor. After rising to fame in the 1960s, the star has since gone on to have an illustrious career on both the big and small screens. And, most recently, he has become known to younger audiences for voicing Barnacle Boy in SpongeBob SquarePants. However, the veteran entertainer is now sadly suffering from dementia, and his daughter has subsequently revealed just how far the disease has progressed.

Conway has lived a fascinating life by almost anyone’s standards. In a move that may have prepared him for his future career, he studied speech and radio at Bowling Green University. Then, upon graduation, the Ohio native signed up for the U.S. Army. His tour of duty would ultimately take just over two years – with extra time added as punishment for his jokes and pranks.

Given Conway’s propensity for messing around in the military, then, it’s perhaps unsurprising that he later went into comedy. Despite having no industry experience, he tricked his way onto WJW-TV and wrote skits for the network. That in turn led him to earn a spot on the The Steve Allen Show. And in 1962 Conway first appeared as part of the cast of McHale’s Navy – the show that would make his name.

