Tim Tebow Had To Turn Down This Girl’s Invite To Prom – But What He Did Next Left Her Mom In Tears

Many stars do their part for charity, but NFL legend Tim Tebow regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty. So when a girl with disabilities asked him to the prom, he knew he had to do something to make her night special. Moreover, what he came up with truly took his fans’ breath away.

Certainly, there are few names in football as big as Tim Tebow. After a strong start on the college circuit, the quarterback was drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2010. From there, he transferred to the New York Jets before playing for the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

During this time, Tebow gained countless accolades. In particular, his skills earned him the Heisman Trophy in 2007, awarded to the leading college football player in the U.S. While he swapped football for baseball in 2015, his signature “Tebowing” move remains often-imitated by fans.

