Many stars do their part for charity, but NFL legend Tim Tebow regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty. So when a girl with disabilities asked him to the prom, he knew he had to do something to make her night special. Moreover, what he came up with truly took his fans’ breath away.
Certainly, there are few names in football as big as Tim Tebow. After a strong start on the college circuit, the quarterback was drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2010. From there, he transferred to the New York Jets before playing for the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
During this time, Tebow gained countless accolades. In particular, his skills earned him the Heisman Trophy in 2007, awarded to the leading college football player in the U.S. While he swapped football for baseball in 2015, his signature “Tebowing” move remains often-imitated by fans.
-
Tim Tebow Had To Turn Down This Girl's Invite To Prom – But What He Did Next Left Her Mom In Tears
-
24 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared, A Dog Picked Up A Scent The Search Team Wasn’t Expecting
-
When This Little Girl Went To Disney World With Her 4 Parents, Their T-Shirts Left People Stunned
-
There’s A Blonde Woman In Elvis And Priscilla’s Wedding Snaps. Who She Is Will Leave You Stunned
-
This Cat’s Owners Noticed Her Eyes Were Odd – But As She Got Older They Grew Strange In The Extreme
-
A Diver Had No Clue What This Seal Was Up To – And Then It Suddenly Gripped Him By The Hand
-
This Man Was Wading Through A Lake When He Saw A Young Child’s Foot Suddenly Float To The Surface
-
This Woman Was On Her Way To Becoming Miss USA – Then Just One Mistake Cost Her A Shot At The Crown
-
Doctors Said Mom’s Unborn Baby Was As Brittle As Glass – But When She Arrived, She Stunned Everyone
-
This 21-Year-Old’s Photos Expose The Alarming Effects Of Using Certain Tattoo Removal Creams
-
This Woman Never Wanted To Find Her Bio Mother, But Then She Went Online And Fate Had Other Ideas
-
20 Simple Storage Hacks To Help Keep Your Home Neat And Tidy