Time Magazine Unveiled Their Person Of The Year Cover – But One Small Detail Changes Everything

For the past 90 years, Time Magazine has annually unveiled a Person of the Year cover, celebrating an influential figure from the last 12 months. In 2017, though, a group known as the Silence Breakers was selected, as its members had sparked the rapidly growing Me Too movement. However, one small detail on that cover proved all-important.

In October 2017, a campaign was launched following the very public allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Actor Ashley Judd was the first woman to go on record about the subject, recalling her experience with Weinstein from back in 1997 to The New York Times. However, few could have predicted what happened next.

Judd’s brave words inspired several other stars to come out with their own encounters with Weinstein, including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. That wasn’t all, though. After the initial story broke, Charmed star Alyssa Milano posted a hashtag on Twitter, encouraging women with similar experiences to speak up.

