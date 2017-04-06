20 Times Celebrities Got Into Serious Trouble At The Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Airports are no fun. No matter how excited you might be about going on a trip, it usually does little to counteract the drudgery of actually getting on (and off) the plane. For some famous faces, however, air travel is outright nightmarish. And whether it’s drugs, weapons or overzealous photographers, airports seem to be a breeding ground for celebrity mishaps. Here are some of the worst.

20. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s increasingly bad reputation for misbehavior hasn’t done him many favors. In fact, some have even suggested that he have his green card taken away from him. This may or may not have been related to a suspicious incident late last year, which saw Bieber being held at LAX for a whole four hours of questioning on his way back from Tokyo.

19. Bjork

In 2008 Bjork arrived at Auckland Airport only to be met by a photographer who continued to snap her even after being told not to. To say Bjork didn’t take kindly to it is putting it lightly. As he turned around, the Icelandic singer grabbed him and ripped shreds out of his shirt. And it wasn’t even the first time Bjork had flown into a jetlagged rage either: she also went for a reporter in Thailand in 1996.

