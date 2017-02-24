20 Times Kate Middleton Made Us Green With Envy Over Her Effortless Sense Of Style

ADVERTISEMENT

When your every fashion choice is analyzed by the media, you’ve got to have a damn good sense of how to dress yourself. Luckily, Kate Middleton is more than up for the challenge. She looks stunning in classical, expensive pieces that befit her royal status, but she’s often seen in pretty-but-casual pieces from the high street too. And we love her for it. So get ready to go green with envy as we countdown 20 of the Duchess’ greatest looks.

20. Red and green Vanessa Seaward dress

While attending a Christmas charity do in December 2016 Middleton decided to get into the spirit of the season. And so she wore a very festive-looking £720 ($623) silk Vanessa Seward gown, which left fans rushing to find it in the holiday sales.

19. White Self Portrait dress

Middleton went all-white for the premiere of British movie A Street Cat Named Bob in November 2016. The dress was by Self Portrait and cost £320 ($400) – let’s just hope she didn’t get any cat fur on it when she met the film’s feline star.

