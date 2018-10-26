20 Times Meghan Markle Absolutely Nailed Royal Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle dressed stylishly. But now she’s a royal, there’s a whole new level of sophistication to her looks. And although Meghan has been known to be a little rebellious when it comes to fashion, she hasn’t put a foot wrong with her outfits since becoming engaged to Prince Harry. Here are 20 of her best royal ensembles to date.

20. Christmas Day church service, December 2017

Meghan wasn’t technically a royal at this Christmas Day church service in 2017, but she certainly dressed like one. For the occasion, she wore an outfit thought to be worth at least $9,000, incorporating a camel-colored coat by Sentaler, a pair of boots by Stuart Weitzman and a truly spectacular chocolate-hued hat by Philip Treacy. The best accessory, of course, was the prince on her arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Meghan and Harry’s wedding, May 2018

Meghan’s wedding dress became iconic the moment she stepped out of the wedding car. And the boatneck gown – designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy – was certainly breathtaking. The veil, too, was significant; it was crafted to include representations of flowers from the Commonwealth as well as a California poppy to represent her home state. It’s perhaps no surprise, too, that replicas of the dress were being sold within a matter of days of the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT