Tina Majorino Was A Major Star In The ’90s – And Here’s Exactly What The Actress Is Up To Today

If you were around in the ’90s you almost certainly saw a Tina Majorino movie, although you might not have realized it. Majorino was a child star who appeared in movies including Waterworld and When a Man Loves a Woman. But before long she grew up and seemingly vanished from our screens, save from one iconic role. So where did she go? And what’s she up to now?

From a very young age, Majorino was desperate to become an actor. Watching The Wizard of Oz was all it took to stir her interest, and Majorino persuaded her parents to let her try to strike out as a professional child actor. She appeared in TV adverts – including once with Christopher Reeve – at first. And when Majorino was seven, she won a part in ABC’s Camp Wilder.

That moved her towards Hollywood and the big leagues in terms of movie roles. In 1994 she appeared in When a Man Loves a Woman, a drama that also starred Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia. The same year, she played the main human character in the children’s film Andre, about a little girl who befriends a seal.

