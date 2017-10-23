This Fearless Toddler Kept On Stealing Prince Harry’s Popcorn. Then He Caught Her In The Act

ADVERTISEMENT

It takes a very brave soul to steal from a royal prince. In times of old, a person who dared to do such a thing could expect prison at best – or their head chopped off at worst. Thankfully, although royals are still widely held in high esteem, times have changed. But when this little girl started casually taking popcorn from Prince Harry, cameras quickly swung in their direction to see what would happen next.

The adorable incident happened at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Prince Harry has a special connection to this event – because he’s the one who created it, no less! After being inspired by the USA’s Warrior Games, a competition for disabled armed services personnel, Prince Harry decided to create a similar set of games for the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can [injured soldiers] be recognised for their achievements and not given sympathy? Prince Harry asked these questions,” the Invictus Games Foundation website states. “The word ‘Invictus’ means ‘unconquered’. It embodies the fighting spirit of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and what these tenacious men and women can achieve, post injury.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT