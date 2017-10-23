It takes a very brave soul to steal from a royal prince. In times of old, a person who dared to do such a thing could expect prison at best – or their head chopped off at worst. Thankfully, although royals are still widely held in high esteem, times have changed. But when this little girl started casually taking popcorn from Prince Harry, cameras quickly swung in their direction to see what would happen next.
The adorable incident happened at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Prince Harry has a special connection to this event – because he’s the one who created it, no less! After being inspired by the USA’s Warrior Games, a competition for disabled armed services personnel, Prince Harry decided to create a similar set of games for the UK.
“How can [injured soldiers] be recognised for their achievements and not given sympathy? Prince Harry asked these questions,” the Invictus Games Foundation website states. “The word ‘Invictus’ means ‘unconquered’. It embodies the fighting spirit of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and what these tenacious men and women can achieve, post injury.”
-
When A Stranger Handed This Woman A Sinister Note, She Immediately Started Faking A Seizure
-
This Fearless Toddler Kept On Stealing Prince Harry’s Popcorn. Then He Caught Her In The Act
-
20 Astonishing Things You Didn’t Know About Hitler
-
A 7,000-Year-Old Mass Grave Discovered In Germany Reveals A Dark Truth About Ancient Farmers
-
When These Six-Foot-Tall Parents Were Having A Baby, Doctors Knew Something Was Dangerously Wrong
-
Her Split With Chris Pratt Broke Hearts Worldwide. Now Anna Faris Has Opened Up About Her Marriage
-
When Three Teens Were Found After 50 Days Lost At Sea, They Opened Up About Their Terrifying Ordeal
-
Goldie Hawn Has Claimed That A Ouija Board Made A Startling Prediction About Her And Kurt Russell
-
This Teen Was Told She’d Never Get Pregnant – But Then She Saw Multiple Heartbeats On The Ultrasound
-
3 Months After This Mom’s Devastating Miscarriage, Doctors Discovered A Miracle Inside Her
-
A Man Saw What He Thought Was A Cat Had Climbed Onto His Porch. Then He Realized It Wasn’t Alone
-
A Family Were Enjoying Their 6-Year-Old’s Party When A Stranger’s Actions Left Them Dumbstruck