Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen’s $14 Million Apartment Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

New York real estate is hard to get hold of unless you’re living a particularly high-class lifestyle. Of course, the Big Apple isn’t short of wealthy celebs. And they all want a piece of the action in one of the world’s greatest cities. One particular luxury block, One Madison, features a condo that boasts, among other things, spectacular views of Madison Avenue. But it doesn’t come cheap. In fact, the pricetag is $14 million. So which lucky souls decided to live there?
The condo in fact belongs to supermodel Gisele Bündchen and NFL star Tom Brady, who purchased it in 2013. It’s a beautiful piece of real estate, but it’s not the only one they own. Or even the most expensive property they own, for that matter! But that shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, their combined net worth is $540 million.
Indeed, One Madison seems to be the ideal abode for Bündchen and Brady. For instance, it has a children’s playroom for their kids John, Ben and Vivian. In addition, it also has a pool and a gymnasium so Brady can stay in shape. And don’t forget the steam room and the private dining room!
