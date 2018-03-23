Tom Hardy Has Finally Opened Up About Why Shia LaBeouf Punched Him And Left Him Unconscious

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes when actors are cast to appear in the same film, things don’t exactly go swimmingly. Movie history is replete with on-set fights and arguments ensuing when the cameras aren’t rolling. Unfortunately, Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf found this out firsthand when they appeared opposite each other in the 2012 motion picture Lawless. As was reported at the time, LaBeouf sensationally knocked Hardy out in a fit of rage. However, little was known about what precipitated the attack – until now that is. Yes, Hardy has finally revealed what led to the knockout blow, and needless to say, you’ll be flabbergasted by the reason.

London, England actor Tom Hardy has gone from strength to strength since he made his acting debut in 2001’s Band of Brothers. His steady rise through the ranks saw him tackle roles in the likes of Black Hawk Down, Star Trek: Nemesis and RocknRolla.

However, it was in 2008 when Hardy really ascended to another level thanks to his crazed performance in Bronson. It led to him getting his first taste of gongs the next year, picking up a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor for his efforts.

