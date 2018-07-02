Tom Selleck’s Daughter Is All Grown Up – And She Isn’t Following In Her Father’s Famous Footsteps

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Hollywood’s most famous mustachioed men, Tom Selleck, famously left hit show Magnum, P.I. to help raise his daughter. Thirty years on and Hannah Selleck is busy carving out a career of her very own, and it’s one that couldn’t be much further removed from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz industry. Here’s a look at what she’s been up to.

Born in 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, Tom Selleck proved to be multi-talented from a young age. While studying for a business administration degree at the University of Southern California, he also played basketball for the USC Trojans and worked as a model. Selleck then honed his acting talents at the Beverly Hills Playhouse before serving in the California Army National Guard for six years.

On his return, he landed parts in Coma, Myra Breckinridge and The Seven Minutes and a recurring gig in The Rockford Files as P.I. Lance White. His big break arrived when he was selected to play the eponymous character in 1980s detective show, Magnum, P.I. However, his casting later ruled him out of an even bigger role, the lead in the first Indiana Jones movie.

