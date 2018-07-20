Toni Gonzaga Has Opened Up About Her Struggle With Postpartum Depression

ADVERTISEMENT

Toni Gonzaga is a huge star in her native Philippines. The 34-year-old is a household name there, having won fame for her talents as an actress, singer and television presenter. Indeed, she is one of the regular hosts of the reality TV show The Voice Teens Philippines. But the hard-working celebrity is also a mother, having given birth to her first child in September 2016. But it has not exactly been a harmonious experience for the singing mom. And Gonzaga has been refreshingly open about the mental discord in her life which followed the arrival of her beloved son.

Born Celestine Cruz Gonzaga in January 1984, Gonzaga began her career as a teenager when she entered the 1997 Metropop Star Search competition. She did not emerge victorious from the Filipino TV talent show but, nevertheless, it still got her name out there. Four years on from her on-screen debut, Gonzaga’s profile received a boost when she advertised the soft drink Sprite alongside fellow Filipino star Piolo Pascual in 2001. The following year, the Taytay, Rizal, resident musically sealed the deal with the release of her first long player.

Following the sales success of her self-titled debut album, Gonzaga’s career really took off in the Philippines. Also in 2002, she became the small-screen co-host of the Filipino entertainment show Eat Bulaga, and won a role in the primetime drama serial Habang Kapiling Ka. In fact, throughout the first decade of the 21st century, Gonzaga was incredibly busy, creating movies and albums, and performing in concerts and on TV.

