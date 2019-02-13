92-Year-Old Tony Bennett Revealed How He Met His Wife – Before She Was Even Born

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage doesn’t always last forever, with some people getting married more than once, especially in the world of show business. Tony Bennett can certainly attest to that, as he celebrated his third wedding in June 2007. However, the famous jazz singer first met his wife Susan Crow in the most unusual of places.

Born in August 1926, Bennett grew up under the name Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Queens, New York, alongside his parents. In Bennett’s younger years, poor health meant that his father couldn’t make a living, which made things difficult. And Bennett was later to tell Forbes magazine in 2011 that his experience growing up in the Great Depression had left him a Democrat.

Indeed, Bennett’s mother made her living from sewing, while his dad owned a grocery store. However, the future music star’s life was turned upside down when the latter died. That left him without a father at ten years of age. As a result of that, he needed to make some personal sacrifices.

