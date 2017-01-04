ADVERTISEMENT

Almost every adult in the Western world can remember what they were doing on August 31, 1997. Because that was the day news broke that Princess Diana had died in a Paris car crash at the age of 36. She was one of the most iconic women of her era. Her death propelled her into the pantheon of pop culture occupied by other taken-too-young stars such as James Dean and Marilyn Monroe. In 2017, it will be 20 years since her death, and some of her fans are starting to wonder – what would she look like today? Luckily, there’s an answer to that question.

Diana, Princess of Wales – born under the title “Honourable” – was pretty much destined to live a life in the spotlight. Her parents were a Lord and Lady, and Diana Spencer herself inherited the title of “Lady” in 1975. Those credentials, combined with her beauty and elegance, made her the ideal bride for a royal prince. And by 1980, Prince Charles – next in line to the British throne – had taken an interest in her. By 1981, when she was 20 years old, they were married.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the marriage was dubbed a “fairytale.” History would prove that assessment wrong. The marriage, it later transpired, was troubled almost from the very beginning – a single callous comment from Charles about her figure, combined the pressure of being a royal wife, led to Diana developing an eating disorder. And that was just the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT